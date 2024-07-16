HOMCOM Modern Fabric Bar Stools Set of 2 Bar Chairs with Back Grey

Dress bar and dining areas with a slice of modern style: these two bar chairs from HOMCOM will do the job. Covered with linen-look upholstery, with button tufting for an on-trend look. The wooden structure makes breakfast bar stools strong and supportive, with bottom bars to rest your legs. Padding and tall back for comfort and support. Completed with handy adjustable feet.