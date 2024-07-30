Marketplace.
image 1 of Vinsetto Executive Office Chair High Back Computer Chair Armrest Beige
image 1 of Vinsetto Executive Office Chair High Back Computer Chair Armrest Beigeimage 2 of Vinsetto Executive Office Chair High Back Computer Chair Armrest Beigeimage 3 of Vinsetto Executive Office Chair High Back Computer Chair Armrest Beigeimage 4 of Vinsetto Executive Office Chair High Back Computer Chair Armrest Beigeimage 5 of Vinsetto Executive Office Chair High Back Computer Chair Armrest Beige

Vinsetto Executive Office Chair High Back Computer Chair Armrest Beige

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£89.99

£89.99/each

Vinsetto Executive Office Chair High Back Computer Chair Armrest Beige
Don't let an uncomfortable seat ruin your productivity. Seat in this Vinsetto chair for all day support. Made with comfort in mind, the executive office chair features a 360-degree swivel seat, padded seat and adjustable height. Faux leather upholstery is sleek. A great addition to your home office or another workplace.
Adjust height to fit your working level;Rock back and forth for added comfort;360 degree swivel seat provides convenience;

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here