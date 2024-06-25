Marketplace.
image 1 of Vinsetto Mesh Office Chair Desk Chair with Swivel Seat Adjustable Black
image 1 of Vinsetto Mesh Office Chair Desk Chair with Swivel Seat Adjustable Blackimage 2 of Vinsetto Mesh Office Chair Desk Chair with Swivel Seat Adjustable Blackimage 3 of Vinsetto Mesh Office Chair Desk Chair with Swivel Seat Adjustable Blackimage 4 of Vinsetto Mesh Office Chair Desk Chair with Swivel Seat Adjustable Blackimage 5 of Vinsetto Mesh Office Chair Desk Chair with Swivel Seat Adjustable Black

Vinsetto Mesh Office Chair Desk Chair with Swivel Seat Adjustable Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£55.99

£55.99/each

Vinsetto Mesh Office Chair Desk Chair with Swivel Seat Adjustable Black
Take on the work day in comfort with this mesh chair from Vinsetto. Simple in design, yet effective in comfort: features a wide seat, swivel seat, a curved back and mid-rise armrests, with the height adjustable between 46cm and 56cm. The padded seat keeps you comfortable whilst seated. Five castor wheels makes this swivel chair easy to move around, whenever. Your home work space is calling for this piece.
Adjustable height matches your desk working level;You can rock back and forth gently to rest;Swivel seat and five wheels for easy mobility;

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here