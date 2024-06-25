Vinsetto Mesh Office Chair Desk Chair with Swivel Seat Adjustable Black

Take on the work day in comfort with this mesh chair from Vinsetto. Simple in design, yet effective in comfort: features a wide seat, swivel seat, a curved back and mid-rise armrests, with the height adjustable between 46cm and 56cm. The padded seat keeps you comfortable whilst seated. Five castor wheels makes this swivel chair easy to move around, whenever. Your home work space is calling for this piece.