HOMCOM Set of 2 Elegant French-Style Dining Chairs with Wood Frame Cream

Fort the perfect set of chairs to infuse elegance into your home and beyond, look to this pair from HOMCOM. Using solid wood for the frame and legs to ensure everyday durability, each chair is crafted into a traditional French style which will never go out of style. The curved back provides support when you lean back, and both the seat and back feature a foam filled pad so you can sit comfortably. Each chair is finished with foot pads to provide extra balance, whilst protecting your floor. An effortless blend of beauty and comfort to love for years to come.