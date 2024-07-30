Vinsetto Vibration Massage Executive Chair High Back Adjustable Black

Let any aches or pains melt away as you sink into this massage chair for home from Vinsetto. Features six massage points and has five different modes. Thick padding with faux leather upholstery makes this swivel chair luxuriously soft. The 114-124cm adjustable height, combined with high back and armrests keeps you supported. What's more, you can tilt back and forth to relax. Combining comfort and functionality, for the everyday.