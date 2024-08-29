Vinsetto Mesh Office Chair Home Swivel Task Chair with Arm, Black

Say bye to uncomfortable long hours at the desk. Say hello to this mesh office chair from Vinsetto. As well as standard ergonomic features - swivel seat, armrests, adjustable height - also coming with a large curved back, the computer chair supports your spine. Mesh covering is breathable. Seat padding is comfortable. Finished with five wheels on the base, so you can move around easily.