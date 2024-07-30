Vinsetto Mesh Back Office Chair with Adjustable Height Padded Blue

Bring comfort back to basics with this Vinsetto executive office chair. It has all the classic features you would expect: a high back, a wide seat, high armrests, and a thick padded seat, which allows you to sit comfortably while working. Adjust the height between 116-126cm - set to a position of your choice. Swivel chair is finished with a large padded headrest for support.