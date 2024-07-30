Marketplace.
image 1 of Vinsetto Mesh Back Office Chair with Adjustable Height Padded Blue
image 1 of Vinsetto Mesh Back Office Chair with Adjustable Height Padded Blueimage 2 of Vinsetto Mesh Back Office Chair with Adjustable Height Padded Blueimage 3 of Vinsetto Mesh Back Office Chair with Adjustable Height Padded Blueimage 4 of Vinsetto Mesh Back Office Chair with Adjustable Height Padded Blueimage 5 of Vinsetto Mesh Back Office Chair with Adjustable Height Padded Blue

Vinsetto Mesh Back Office Chair with Adjustable Height Padded Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£69.99

£69.99/each

Vinsetto Mesh Back Office Chair with Adjustable Height Padded Blue
Bring comfort back to basics with this Vinsetto executive office chair. It has all the classic features you would expect: a high back, a wide seat, high armrests, and a thick padded seat, which allows you to sit comfortably while working. Adjust the height between 116-126cm - set to a position of your choice. Swivel chair is finished with a large padded headrest for support.
Headrest moves up and down for support;Features wide seathigh back and armrests;Adjustable height fits your working level;

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here