Vinsetto High-Back Office Chair Computer Desk Chair with Tilt Beige

This Vinsetto office chair is great for your working days. With its thick padding, high back and tilting function, the swivel chair will keep you supported, soothed and comfortable for the daily work. A swivel seat to move in motion with your body, the height is adjustable between 44cm and 52cm: set to a level good for you. Comfort and functionality are important for a chair - Vinsetto knows how to deliver.