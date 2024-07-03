Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Dining Chairs Set of 2 with Linen-touch Upholstery, Steel Legs
image 1 of HOMCOM Dining Chairs Set of 2 with Linen-touch Upholstery, Steel Legsimage 2 of HOMCOM Dining Chairs Set of 2 with Linen-touch Upholstery, Steel Legsimage 3 of HOMCOM Dining Chairs Set of 2 with Linen-touch Upholstery, Steel Legsimage 4 of HOMCOM Dining Chairs Set of 2 with Linen-touch Upholstery, Steel Legsimage 5 of HOMCOM Dining Chairs Set of 2 with Linen-touch Upholstery, Steel Legs

HOMCOM Dining Chairs Set of 2 with Linen-touch Upholstery, Steel Legs

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£70.19

£70.19/each

HOMCOM Dining Chairs Set of 2 with Linen-touch Upholstery, Steel Legs
Double the style and comfort for dining times with this HOMCOM set of two chairs. Cushioned seats keep you comfortable, with the curved backs supporting you. Powder coated steel legs offer strong support. A set of two makes it easy to create a matching look, or use separately if you want.
ComfortableSet of twoSteel legs

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here