HOMCOM Dual Zone Air Fryer 8L Double Air Fryer with SYNCFinish

Double the delishness with this HOMCOM dual air fryer. With two separate 4 litre cooking baskets, which can be individually controlled, you can cook two separate dishes at once - saves time and makes cooking a complete meal quicker. The 80-200Ã¢ÂÂ adjustable temperature means you can cook food at a specific heat, with a 60-minute timer to cook to the time you want without having to overlook it constantly. air fryer oven with a cool-touch handle and overheat protection for safety.