HOMCOM 70x50cm Wall Bathroom Mirror for Home Decor, Vanity Mirror

Brighten and expand your space with the stylish HOMCOM mirror, a chic addition that's more than just a looker. Whether it's for your bathroom, bedroom, or hallway, this versatile piece, with its rectangle shape and easy-to-mount design, invites light into any room. Crafted with thick, shatter-protected glass, it promises clear reflections and anti-oxidation, making it the great living room, bedroom, or bathroom wall mirror.