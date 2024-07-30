HOMCOM Dual Air Fryer 8L Family Size w/ 2 Basket 8 Presets Cookbook

Double the delishness with this HOMCOM twin air fryer. With two separate cooking baskets, which can be individually controlled, you can cook two separate dishes at once - ideal for when you want to cook a full meal

saves time. The 80-200Ã¢ÂÂ adjustable temperature means you can cook food at a suitable heat, with a 60-minute timer to cook to the time you want without having to overlook it constantly. Comes with a cool-touch handle and overheat protection for safety.