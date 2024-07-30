Outsunny Wicker Dining Chairs Set of 4, Stackable Outdoor Chairs, Mixed Grey

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

This Outsunny garden chair set is a simple set, suitable for all outdoor spaces. Powder coated steel frames mean a strong core, with rattan seats for a stylish garden look. The stackable design makes it easy to store all chairs away when not being used. Minimal effort for you more time to enjoy outdoors.

This Outsunny garden chair set is a simple set, suitable for all outdoor spaces. Powder coated steel frames mean a strong core, with rattan seats for a stylish garden look. The stackable design makes it easy to store all chairs away when not being used. Minimal effort for you more time to enjoy outdoors.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.