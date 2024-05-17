Marketplace.
image 1 of Breville Kettle & Toaster Set
image 1 of Breville Kettle & Toaster Setimage 2 of Breville Kettle & Toaster Setimage 3 of Breville Kettle & Toaster Setimage 4 of Breville Kettle & Toaster Set

Breville Kettle & Toaster Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by EPE International Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£84.99

£84.99/each

Breville Kettle & Toaster Set
Bring a pop of colour and elegance to your kitchen with this beautiful lilac ketter and toaster set from Breville. Combining style and function this large capacity 1.7L kettle and 4 Slice toaster makes breakfast time a breeze for the whole family! Boil up to 8 cups in a flash with the Obliqs 3kW of power and rapid boiling function. Fill your cup to the brim with the 1.7 litre capacity. Keep your morning cuppa tasting fresh with the removable limescale filter. The rear water window shows you exactly how much water you are adding. Pour like a pro with the wide spout that prevents spills and splashes. Like your toast lightly golden or extra crunchy? This toaster's got your back with variable browning levels. Toast straight from the freezer with the defrost function, or use the reheat button to warm up a slice that's gone cold. 4 extra wide slots can fit thick and chunky slices of bread perfect for hungry households. The high lift eject lets you safely take out smaller pieces of bread with just one simple push no more burnt fingers. It has a slide-out crumb tray to help keep your worktop tidy.
Capacity 1.7LVariable Browning LevelsHigh Lift Eject For Safe Removal

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here