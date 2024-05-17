Breville Kettle & Toaster Set

Bring a pop of colour and elegance to your kitchen with this beautiful lilac ketter and toaster set from Breville. Combining style and function this large capacity 1.7L kettle and 4 Slice toaster makes breakfast time a breeze for the whole family! Boil up to 8 cups in a flash with the Obliqs 3kW of power and rapid boiling function. Fill your cup to the brim with the 1.7 litre capacity. Keep your morning cuppa tasting fresh with the removable limescale filter. The rear water window shows you exactly how much water you are adding. Pour like a pro with the wide spout that prevents spills and splashes. Like your toast lightly golden or extra crunchy? This toaster's got your back with variable browning levels. Toast straight from the freezer with the defrost function, or use the reheat button to warm up a slice that's gone cold. 4 extra wide slots can fit thick and chunky slices of bread perfect for hungry households. The high lift eject lets you safely take out smaller pieces of bread with just one simple push no more burnt fingers. It has a slide-out crumb tray to help keep your worktop tidy.