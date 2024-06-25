Charles Bentley Wooden Cotswold British Made 3 Seater Bench FCS Certified

Discover the perfect addition to your garden with the Cotswold 5ft Bench, crafted in classic style to complement any outdoor setting. Whether nestled in a cozy, shady nook or positioned to soak up the sun, this bench offers unmatched versatility and comfort. Designed to accommodate three adults with ease, it features a high backrest and twin armrests for optimal relaxation.

Proudly British Made, this bench is constructed from slow-grown, joinery grade redwood sourced from sustainable FSC certified Scandinavian forests, ensuring both quality and environmental stewardship. The bench boasts a unique horizontal and vertical slatted design with elegantly curved armrests, adding a touch of sophistication to your garden.

While natural wood patterns and knots add character, green markings from the drying process will fade over time without affecting performance. For those who wish to customize the bench, a light sanding is all that's needed before painting.

This garden bench is not only a testament to classic design and craftsmanship but also to durability, backed by a 15-year Treat Right Warranty for your peace of mind. Assembly is straightforward, with full instructions provided, making it easy to bring a touch of Cotswold charm to your outdoor space.