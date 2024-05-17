Charles Bentley Monster Children's 12ft Trampoline with Safety Net Enclosure

Transform your garden into a playground with the Monster 12ft trampoline, a thrilling addition that promises endless bouncing fun for kids and the young at heart. This large trampoline is designed with safety as a priority, featuring a robust safety net and soft EPE foam padding around the edges to protect bouncers. The sturdy galvanised steel frame ensures durability and stability, while the UV-resistant materials used for both the jumping mat and safety net guarantee long-lasting outdoor use. The safety net enclosure, with its zip and buckle closure, not only keeps jumpers secure but also serves as an imaginative play space, doubling as a 'fort' or 'castle.' Ideal for families looking to encourage outdoor play and physical activity, this trampoline provides a safe and exciting environment for jumpers to explore their athleticism and creativity.