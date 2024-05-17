Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Monster Children's 12ft Trampoline with Safety Net Enclosure
image 1 of Charles Bentley Monster Children's 12ft Trampoline with Safety Net Enclosureimage 2 of Charles Bentley Monster Children's 12ft Trampoline with Safety Net Enclosureimage 3 of Charles Bentley Monster Children's 12ft Trampoline with Safety Net Enclosureimage 4 of Charles Bentley Monster Children's 12ft Trampoline with Safety Net Enclosureimage 5 of Charles Bentley Monster Children's 12ft Trampoline with Safety Net Enclosure

Charles Bentley Monster Children's 12ft Trampoline with Safety Net Enclosure

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£199.99

£199.99/each

Charles Bentley Monster Children's 12ft Trampoline with Safety Net Enclosure
Transform your garden into a playground with the Monster 12ft trampoline, a thrilling addition that promises endless bouncing fun for kids and the young at heart. This large trampoline is designed with safety as a priority, featuring a robust safety net and soft EPE foam padding around the edges to protect bouncers. The sturdy galvanised steel frame ensures durability and stability, while the UV-resistant materials used for both the jumping mat and safety net guarantee long-lasting outdoor use. The safety net enclosure, with its zip and buckle closure, not only keeps jumpers secure but also serves as an imaginative play space, doubling as a 'fort' or 'castle.' Ideal for families looking to encourage outdoor play and physical activity, this trampoline provides a safe and exciting environment for jumpers to explore their athleticism and creativity.
360cm diameter for spacious bouncingSafety net & padded edges for protectionDurable galvanized steel frame

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here