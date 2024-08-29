Charles Bentley Wooden British Made Herefordshire Arbour FCS Certified

Discover the unique charm of our Herefordshire Arbour, a garden structure that stands out for its original design and robust construction. More than just a seating area, this arbour enhances any garden with its distinctive squat stature and wide seating, comfortably accommodating two people. The trellis design adds a touch of elegance, inviting climbing plants to intertwine and create a natural canopy. Crafted in Britain from FSC certified redwood, this piece not only promises durability and resistance against decay but also aligns with environmental sustainability. Complete with a shaded canopy and slated bench, the Herefordshire Arbour is a testament to high-quality British craftsmanship, offering a serene retreat in your outdoor space.