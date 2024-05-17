120 x 100g Cesar Sauce Selection Adult Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed in Gravy

Mars Pet Care

• 100% complete wet dog food made with quality, natural Ingredients. • Dog food trays that come with superfoods and prebiotics. • Adult dog food with no added sugar, artificial colours or flavours. • Adult dog food locked in freshness.Grain free dog food packaged in recyclable materials. CESAR Selection grain-free dog food in 40x100g pouches with the following flavours: Beef & Carrot, Chicken & Vegetables, Lamb & Peas and Turkey & Carrots. At CESAR, were all about sharing the joy of true friendship. Those everyday moments of shared joy between you & your bestie are what really makes a difference in life. We believe that really good dog food has the power to spark even more moments like this.

Pack size: 12g

Ingredients

With Beef and Carrots Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, 92% Natural*; including Beef 4%, Liver 4%), Cereals, Vegetables (including Dried Carrots 0.5%, equivalent to Carrots 4%), , Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, With Chicken and Vegetables Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, 92% Natural*; including Chicken 4%, Liver 4%), Vegetables (including Dried Carrots and Pea Mix 0.8%, equivalent to Carrot and Pea Mix 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural ingredients With Lamb and Peas Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, 92% Natural*; including Lamb 4%, Liver 4%), Vegetables (including Dried Peas 1.2%, equivalent to Peas 4%), With Turkey and Carrots Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, 92% Natural*; including Turkey 4%, Liver 4%), Vegetables (including Dried Carrots 0.5%, equivalent to Carrots 4%)

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

40 x 100g ℮