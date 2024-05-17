Silentnight Camping Collection Kids Sleeping Bag, 3 Season, Pod Shape, Easy Care, Rainbow Print

Enjoy a cosy and comfortable night’s sleep wherever you go with the Silentnight Kids Sleeping Bag, designed by the UK’s most trusted sleep brand.

Our 3 seasons kids sleeping bag is ideal for spring and summer trips. Made with soft touch fabric and filled with snuggly Softfil fibres for ultimate comfort. Our fun, colourful prints will only add to the adventure - perfect for nights under the stars or sleepovers at a friend’s house. The pod shape also ensures there is enough wriggle room for a cosy night’s sleep.

The sleeping bag comes with a 2 guarantee and is machine washable, so you can keep it feeling fresh and clean.

Silentnight are the UK’s #1 sleep superbrand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

