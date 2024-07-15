Hey Duggee Cheer Soft Coverless Reversible 4.5 Tog Duvet And Pillowcase Bedding Set, Junior - Multi

The Hey Duggee coverless duvet set is the prefect addition to every bedroom, living room, playroom, any room! Add our coverless duvet set to your travel essentials list to make anywhere feel like home. Our easy to pack bag makes it perfect for every sleepover or holiday. Changing bedding is no longer a chore as our coverless duvet fits comfortably in most household washing machines and can be quickly tumble dried on a cool setting, ready for bedtime. This pack also comes with a matching pillowcase to complete your home decor collection, creating the ultimate Hey Duggee themed room.