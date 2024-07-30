Dreamscene Stripe Microfibre Super Absorbent Bath Beach Holiday Tassel Towel, 71x152cm - Silver

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This striped beach towel from our Dreamscene Range has been expertly crafted using quick dry fabric so you can stay warm after being in the bath, swimming in the pool or sea. This towel has been crafted with a soft lightweight absorbent fabric which is quick drying and highly absorbent and offers complete privacy when drying or changing. The vibrant colours, and decorative tassel edge ensures this will be suitable for a range of ages.

This striped beach towel from our Dreamscene Range has been expertly crafted using quick dry fabric so you can stay warm after being in the bath, swimming in the pool or sea. This towel has been crafted with a soft lightweight absorbent fabric which is quick drying and highly absorbent and offers complete privacy when drying or changing. The vibrant colours, and decorative tassel edge ensures this will be suitable for a range of ages.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.