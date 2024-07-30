Sienna Microfibre Quick Dry Beach Holiday Bath Tassel Towel Bag, 71x152cm - Silver

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This large solid beach towel from our Sienna Collection has been expertly crafted using quick dry fabric so you can stay warm after being in the bath, swimming in the pool or sea. This towel has been made with an adjustable drawstring strap so the towel can be rolled and easily carried. Crafted with a soft lightweight absorbent fabric which is quick drying and highly absorbent. The vibrant colours ensures this will be suitable for a range of ages, and offer complete privacy when drying or changing.

This large solid beach towel from our Sienna Collection has been expertly crafted using quick dry fabric so you can stay warm after being in the bath, swimming in the pool or sea. This towel has been made with an adjustable drawstring strap so the towel can be rolled and easily carried. Crafted with a soft lightweight absorbent fabric which is quick drying and highly absorbent. The vibrant colours ensures this will be suitable for a range of ages, and offer complete privacy when drying or changing.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.