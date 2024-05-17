Brentfords 4 Pack Water Resistant Outdoor Garden Filled Chair Cushions, 45x45cm - Forest Green

Decorate your outdoor space with these water resistant cushion which will add a stylish touch to any garden furniture, conservatory or sun house. This is a perfect way to give your garden furniture a fresh, modern look, with its versatile colours, and its hidden zipper. Made from soft touch polyester means they are soft and comfortable. The water resistant coating on the cushions allows for durability again water and sun damage.