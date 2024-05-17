OHS 2 x Water Resistant Outdoor Tropical Garden Chair Cushions, 45x45cm - Pink

Outdoor cushion covers are perfect cushion pads to decorate your outdoor space, adding a stylish touch to any garden chairs, garden bench, garden furniture, conservatory or patio. This is a perfect way to give your garden furniture a fresh, modern look, with its pink style, tropical print design and hidden zipper. Made from soft touch 100% polyester means they are ultra soft and comfortable, perfect for relaxing in the garden or sunbathing on garden chairs. The water-resistant coating on the cushions allows for durability again water and sun damage. Ideal as a gift for Birthdays, Mothers Day, Fathers Day, Valentines or Christmas.