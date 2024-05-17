Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS 2 x Water Resistant Outdoor Tropical Garden Chair Cushions, 45x45cm - Pink
image 1 of OHS 2 x Water Resistant Outdoor Tropical Garden Chair Cushions, 45x45cm - Pinkimage 2 of OHS 2 x Water Resistant Outdoor Tropical Garden Chair Cushions, 45x45cm - Pinkimage 3 of OHS 2 x Water Resistant Outdoor Tropical Garden Chair Cushions, 45x45cm - Pinkimage 4 of OHS 2 x Water Resistant Outdoor Tropical Garden Chair Cushions, 45x45cm - Pinkimage 5 of OHS 2 x Water Resistant Outdoor Tropical Garden Chair Cushions, 45x45cm - Pink

OHS 2 x Water Resistant Outdoor Tropical Garden Chair Cushions, 45x45cm - Pink

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£8.49

£8.49/each

OHS 2 x Water Resistant Outdoor Tropical Garden Chair Cushions, 45x45cm - Pink
Outdoor cushion covers are perfect cushion pads to decorate your outdoor space, adding a stylish touch to any garden chairs, garden bench, garden furniture, conservatory or patio. This is a perfect way to give your garden furniture a fresh, modern look, with its pink style, tropical print design and hidden zipper. Made from soft touch 100% polyester means they are ultra soft and comfortable, perfect for relaxing in the garden or sunbathing on garden chairs. The water-resistant coating on the cushions allows for durability again water and sun damage. Ideal as a gift for Birthdays, Mothers Day, Fathers Day, Valentines or Christmas.
Water and moisture repelentPerfectly sized for all types of garden furnitureAdds character to your outdoor furniture

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here