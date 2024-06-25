OHS 4 x Matte Velvet Tie Indoor Chair Cushion Seat Pads, 40x40cm - Forest Green

Decorate your indoor space with these quilted matte velvet seat pads which would add a stylish touch to any dining room furniture, conservatory or sun house. This is a perfect way to give your furniture a fresh, modern look, with its versatile colours, and its hidden zipper. Made from soft fabric designed to be comfortable and durable.