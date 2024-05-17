Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Foam Filled 3 Seater Outdoor Bench Pad and Waterproof Protective Zip Cover, 55x140cm - Ivory
image 1 of OHS Foam Filled 3 Seater Outdoor Bench Pad and Waterproof Protective Zip Cover, 55x140cm - Ivoryimage 2 of OHS Foam Filled 3 Seater Outdoor Bench Pad and Waterproof Protective Zip Cover, 55x140cm - Ivoryimage 3 of OHS Foam Filled 3 Seater Outdoor Bench Pad and Waterproof Protective Zip Cover, 55x140cm - Ivoryimage 4 of OHS Foam Filled 3 Seater Outdoor Bench Pad and Waterproof Protective Zip Cover, 55x140cm - Ivoryimage 5 of OHS Foam Filled 3 Seater Outdoor Bench Pad and Waterproof Protective Zip Cover, 55x140cm - Ivory

OHS Foam Filled 3 Seater Outdoor Bench Pad and Waterproof Protective Zip Cover, 55x140cm - Ivory

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£22.99

£22.99/each

OHS Foam Filled 3 Seater Outdoor Bench Pad and Waterproof Protective Zip Cover, 55x140cm - Ivory
This bench pad is crafted with high-quality foam for superior comfort, providing a cosy place to sit and relax in your garden, patio, or balcony. The included waterproof cover with a convenient zip closure ensures protection against spills, stains, and weather elements, making it perfect for outdoor use throughout the seasons. Easy to clean and maintain, this bench pad and waterproof cover set offers both practicality and durability. Transform any three-seater bench into a comfortable and inviting space with this versatile and functional foam bench pad.
Rain resistant for year-round useSupportive cushion for comfortAdds character to your outdoor furniture

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here