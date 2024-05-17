OHS 9 Tier Shelf Shoe Stand Storage Tidy Organiser Zip Close Unit - Charcoal

Organise your footwear collection with the OHS 9 Tier Shoe Storage Rack in Charcoal. This versatile storage solution offers ample space to neatly store and display your collection of shoes and slippers, keeping your entryway or closet tidy and clutter-free. The sleek charcoal fabric finish adds a touch of modern elegance to any space, while the sturdy construction ensures durability and stability. Say goodbye to shoe piles and hello to organised bliss with the 9 Tier Shoe Storage Rack from OHS, the perfect addition to your home organisation essentials. Size: H158 x W59 x D28cm.