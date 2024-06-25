OHS Foam Filled 2 Seater Outdoor Bench Pad and Waterproof Protective Zip Cover, 45x106cm - Olive Green

This bench pad is crafted with high-quality foam for superior comfort, providing a cosy place to sit and relax in your garden, patio, or balcony. The included waterproof cover with a convenient zip closure ensures protection against spills, stains, and weather elements, making it perfect for outdoor use throughout the seasons. Easy to clean and maintain, this bench pad and waterproof cover set offers both practicality and durability. Transform any three-seater bench into a comfortable and inviting space with this versatile and functional foam bench pad.