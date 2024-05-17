OHS Bordlite Lightweight Hard Shell 4 Wheel Travel Luggage Suitcase Set of 3 - Ivory

This suitcase offers versatility in travel with cabin, medium, and large sizes available. The durable hard shell ensures protection for your belongings, while the four-wheel design enhances manoeuvrability. Conveniently, it's also offered as a pack of 3, providing a comprehensive solution for different travel needs. Stylish, functional, and available in multiple sizes, an ideal companion for all your journeys. Includes: Carry On Cabin (L50 x W35 x D21cm; Weight: 2.7kg), Medium (L60 x W41 x D26cm; Weight: 3.5kg), Large (L70 x W48 x D29cm; Weight: 4.3kg).