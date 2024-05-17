OHS Round Wired Basket Storage Side End Table - Black/Natural

This versatile basket storage side table, the perfect addition to any home decor. This stylish and functional piece combines the convenience of a side table with the practicality of storage baskets. Crafted with a sturdy wooden frame, this side table features two spacious woven baskets that effortlessly slide in and out, providing ample storage for your belongings. The natural finish adds a touch of rustic charm, while the sleek tabletop offers a perfect spot for displaying your favourite decor items or holding your morning coffee. Say goodbye to clutter and hello to organization with this stylish and functional piece. Size: L40 x W40 x D40cm.