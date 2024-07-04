Marketplace.
Pedigree Rodeo Duos & Jumbone Mixed Dog Treats Mega Box 780g Dog Chews Gift

£9.99

£9.99/each

Mars Pet Care
- Chewy dog treats and dog chew sticks with less than 5% fat / 100g- Dog training treats with Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life- Dog treats for training with Vitamin E to help support natural defences- Treats for dogs with minerals including Calcium to help keep bones strong- Beef dog treats and poultry dog treats with no artificial colours or flavours
24x PEDIGREE RODEO Duos Chicken & Bacon twists & 4x JUMBONE Beef & Poultry flavour dog chews
Tasty, chewy dog chew stick twists - PEDIGREE RODEO treats have a deliciously chewy texture that is full of succulent flavour
Delicious, low-fat dog chews PEDIGREE JUMBONE treats cleverly combine a tough chewy outer with a succulent, tasty centre.
PEDIGREE dog food feeds the good dogs brings to our lives with delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% complete main meals for all dogs. Carefully developed with our nutritionists & veterinarians at The WALTHAM Centre.
Ingredients

Chicken and Bacon Flavour Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Dried Poultry Liver Powder 2.5%, equivalent to 4% Chicken), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Seeds Beef and Poultry Flavour Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Dried Beef Liver Powder 1.2%, equivalent to Beef 2% and Dried Poultry Liver Powder 1.2%, equivalent to Poultry 2.5%), Seeds, Vegetable Protein Extracts

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

