Pedigree Rodeo Duos & Jumbone Mixed Dog Treats Mega Box 780g Dog Chews Gift

- Chewy dog treats and dog chew sticks with less than 5% fat / 100g - Dog training treats with Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life - Dog treats for training with Vitamin E to help support natural defences - Treats for dogs with minerals including Calcium to help keep bones strong - Beef dog treats and poultry dog treats with no artificial colours or flavours

24x PEDIGREE RODEO Duos Chicken & Bacon twists & 4x JUMBONE Beef & Poultry flavour dog chews

Tasty, chewy dog chew stick twists - PEDIGREE RODEO treats have a deliciously chewy texture that is full of succulent flavour

Delicious, low-fat dog chews PEDIGREE JUMBONE treats cleverly combine a tough chewy outer with a succulent, tasty centre.

PEDIGREE dog food feeds the good dogs brings to our lives with delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% complete main meals for all dogs. Carefully developed with our nutritionists & veterinarians at The WALTHAM Centre.

Pack size: 0.7g

Ingredients

Chicken and Bacon Flavour Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Dried Poultry Liver Powder 2.5%, equivalent to 4% Chicken), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Seeds Beef and Poultry Flavour Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Dried Beef Liver Powder 1.2%, equivalent to Beef 2% and Dried Poultry Liver Powder 1.2%, equivalent to Poultry 2.5%), Seeds, Vegetable Protein Extracts

