Outsunny Patio Heater 1500W Electric Aluminium Ceiling Hanging Lamp

The Outsunny hanging patio heater can be a wonderful addition to your indoor or outdoor space, providing both light and heat for a small area. The electric patio heater with included chain can help you keep warm as you work in your garage, enjoy a drizzly afternoon on the patio. The warmth of the outdoor electric heater can be spread precisely where you want it. Lightweight, easy to carry or change locations.