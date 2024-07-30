PawHut Wooden Dog Crate Pet Kennel Cage End Table for S&M Dogs White

A secure PawHut cage for dogs fused with a side table - your dog has a comfortable spot to rest, whilst you have a spacious and stylish tabletop to display your favourite pieces. The neutral colour tones will fit in well with your home decoration. Your pet will have a front door for easy access and there's a lock - the bars keep them secure and gives you a 360 degree view so you can keep watch. Made from solid pine wood, this large dog crate is durable and can be used daily. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size