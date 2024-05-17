HOMCOM Gaming Desk Cup Headphone Holder Adjustable Feet Home Red

Transform your gaming time with this stylish desk from HOMCOM. Made from particle board for a durable and reliable structure, it features a large main worktop, a cup holder and a hanging hook, giving you everything you need to keep everything together. Steel legs keep the balance in check, and adjustable feet ensure this desk will be balanced even on unsteady ground. It's finished with a cable organiser on the back so the wires keep untangled and out of your way. A must-have piece for your own gaming haven.