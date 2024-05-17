HOMCOM Modern 5-Piece Dining Table Set Metal Square Kitchen Table

Compact for even the smallest of spots - stylish for revving up your home in an instant: bring this five-piece set into your home this season. Comes with a square table and four stools, where each stool tucks under the table for compact storage when not in use. Table top and seats are made from MDF, they're durable in a polished wood-effect finish. Frame of each piece is made from steel for a strong structure, supporting each person properly when is use. All pieces finished with adjustable feet.