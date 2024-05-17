HOMCOM Gaming Desk Computer Table with Cup Holder Headphone Hook, Red

Make your gaming time fun with this stylish PC desk for gaming. Features high-quality MDF, it's durable. Featuring a large main worktop, a cup holder and a hanging hook, this gaming PC desk allows you to keep cups and headphones etc. conveniently close to you so you will not have to move whilst you are in the midst of a game, with adjustable feet to ensure the unit is level at all times. The perfect piece for creating your own gaming haven at home.