Vinsetto Adjustable Laptop Stand Tilt Writing Desk Workstation

This practical desk is ideal for budding artists, can be used as normal desk or can be tilted for greater support and positioning. Ideal for writers, artists and designers to create work with a comfortable leaning position. It comes complete with a bottom stop so your work does not fall off the table and can be kept steady while in use. The table top can be tilted to up to 60 degrees, allowing it to be mutifuctional and adapt to your needs. This is a great item to have with simple assembly and minimum fuss.