HOMCOM Computer Desk with Storage Shelves Home Office Workstation

Made to help utilise your study space more efficiently, your working times will be easier with this desk with storage from HOMCOM. Combines a study desk with side shelves, so you have everything you need in place. There are three front shelves and two side shelves, so there's plenty of holding room. Extra-sturdy powder coated frame ensures a strong core for full support. The under-desk clearance is large: lots of room for your legs. Finished with foot pads to protect your floor.