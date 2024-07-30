Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Computer Desk with Storage Shelves Home Office Workstation
image 1 of HOMCOM Computer Desk with Storage Shelves Home Office Workstationimage 2 of HOMCOM Computer Desk with Storage Shelves Home Office Workstationimage 3 of HOMCOM Computer Desk with Storage Shelves Home Office Workstationimage 4 of HOMCOM Computer Desk with Storage Shelves Home Office Workstationimage 5 of HOMCOM Computer Desk with Storage Shelves Home Office Workstation

HOMCOM Computer Desk with Storage Shelves Home Office Workstation

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£47.99

£47.99/each

HOMCOM Computer Desk with Storage Shelves Home Office Workstation
Made to help utilise your study space more efficiently, your working times will be easier with this desk with storage from HOMCOM. Combines a study desk with side shelves, so you have everything you need in place. There are three front shelves and two side shelves, so there's plenty of holding room. Extra-sturdy powder coated frame ensures a strong core for full support. The under-desk clearance is large: lots of room for your legs. Finished with foot pads to protect your floor.
The tabletop with wood grain is chicThe ample desktop is enough for PCreadingsThe side 2layer and 3layer shelves

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here