HOMCOM Computer Work Desk Table Study Shelf Drawer Writing Station

Endless home style doesn't have to be complicated - exactly why this home office desk from HOMCOM is on point. Made from solid particle board, and crafted into a clean boxy shape, the work desk looks great in all home and office spaces. It features an open shelf, a drawer and a large table top to give you lots of work and storage room. Besides, it's finished with a melamine coating for light protection against everyday wear. A simple home statement which does more than just look great.