HOMCOM Industrial Computer Desk with Storage Shelf for Home Office

Bring life back into your work space with this HOMCOM computer desk. A minimalistic design, it fuses together a slimline structure with wood-effect shelves so you can dress it up or leave it standing bare as you wish. The metal frame means it stands tall and steady, with a cross bar on the back for extra strength. The desk with shelves is finished with four shelves on the side, giving you plenty of room for books, folders and stationery etc.