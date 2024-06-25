HOMCOM Retro Inspired Work Desk Station Home Office Drawer Tabletop

Have all the hard work done for you with this ultra-stylish computer table from HOMCOM. A premium particle board construction to ensure the frame is reliable and steady as you work, with a steel 'x' section on both ends which help keep the legs in shape. A large clearance under the study desk allow plenty of room for your legs, with a drawer for convenient storage. The large desk provides plenty of space to work. It's finished with a metal drawer handle and metal corner edges.