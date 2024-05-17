Outsunny Patio Heater Ceiling Hanging Light 1500W Pull Switch Electric

The Outsunny hanging halogen heater can be a wonderful addition to your indoor or outdoor space, providing both light and heat for a small area. This hanging heater with included chain can help you keep warm as you work in your garage, enjoy a drizzly afternoon on the patio. Its warmth can be spread precisely where you want it. Lightweight, easy to carry or change locations.