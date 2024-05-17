Outsunny 3 Pieces Outdoor Rocking Chairs Set with Tempered Glass Table

Rock the day away with this three-piece outdoor set from Outsunny. Comes with two armchairs and a matching table - you can enjoy your garden, patio and other outdoor areas with company. Frames are made from steel, so they're strong and will support you when in use. Mesh fabric on the back and seat, armrests and high back keep you supported and comfortable. Complete with a matching table - which is fitted with a sleek and safe tempered glass top.