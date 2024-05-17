HOMCOM Tripod Floor Lamp Light E27 Base with Fabric Shade, White

Light up your home in effortless elegance with this tall standing lamp from HOMCOM. The multifunctional tripod lamp is combined with an extra open shelf. You can put decorations or a cup of coffee on it. Using bamboo for natural strength and durability, and its tripod base design gives it a unique look which is balanced and stable, The rustic style is simple but chic, suit for living room, bedroom etc. Bring this shelf floor lamp home and bring you a peaceful and nice evening.