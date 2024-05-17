HOMCOM LED Chandelier with Metal Base Three Lighting Modes

Complete your home with this three-colour ceiling light from HOMCOM. Its illumination can be changed between a white, yellow and beige colour to suit different times of day. The colour temperature switches between 3500K, 4500K and 6500K to protect your eyes. Hooked to a round metal base, it hangs safely and stays in place on the ceiling. Finished with inner acrylic, it won't scratch easily. 20,000 hour lifespan for long-term use.