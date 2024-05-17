Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM LED Chandelier with Metal Base Three Lighting Modes
image 1 of HOMCOM LED Chandelier with Metal Base Three Lighting Modesimage 2 of HOMCOM LED Chandelier with Metal Base Three Lighting Modesimage 3 of HOMCOM LED Chandelier with Metal Base Three Lighting Modesimage 4 of HOMCOM LED Chandelier with Metal Base Three Lighting Modesimage 5 of HOMCOM LED Chandelier with Metal Base Three Lighting Modes

HOMCOM LED Chandelier with Metal Base Three Lighting Modes

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.99

£29.99/each

HOMCOM LED Chandelier with Metal Base Three Lighting Modes
Complete your home with this three-colour ceiling light from HOMCOM. Its illumination can be changed between a white, yellow and beige colour to suit different times of day. The colour temperature switches between 3500K, 4500K and 6500K to protect your eyes. Hooked to a round metal base, it hangs safely and stays in place on the ceiling. Finished with inner acrylic, it won't scratch easily. 20,000 hour lifespan for long-term use.
Switches between whiteyellow and beigeMaximum lumen output is 900lmLets the light out softlyilluminating your room

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here