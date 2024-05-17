HOMCOM Tripod Base Floor Lamp with Wood Leg Height Adjustable

Make your home stand out the easy with this bedroom lamp from HOMCOM. The frame is made from rubberwood, and crafted into a tripod design to keep it balanced, with a middle connector to evenly hold the shape. The frame is also adjustable to set to a height good for you. A fabric lampshade sits on the top to emit a soft a welcoming atmosphere. Finished with a foot pedal to turn on and off easily.