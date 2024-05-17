HOMCOM Industrial Steel Birdcage Floor Lamp with 3 Lights Switch Black

Bring beautiful industrial styling into your home and beyond with this floor lamp from HOMCOM. Using steel for the tall and slimline frame, it features three lights, all protected by a large birdcage shell for safety. Each light can be moved up/down and left/right allowing you to illuminate towards any position needed. The base is round and wide to keep the structure upright, and it is finished with a foot switch to turn it on and off easily.