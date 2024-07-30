(Grey Shade) Homcom Wooden Adjustable Tripod Floor Lamp

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Tripod standing floor lamp from HOMCOM, unique and eye-catching design will brighten your eyes. We totally consider the customers' needs, presented you a useful and utility product. Comes with linen-touch fabric lampshade and natural wood colour leg, no doubt it has very good-looking appearance. Every night, when you light this living room lamp, it will bring your home peaceful and lovely feeling, makes everything romantic and artistic. Get now!

Tripod standing floor lamp from HOMCOM, unique and eye-catching design will brighten your eyes. We totally consider the customers' needs, presented you a useful and utility product. Comes with linen-touch fabric lampshade and natural wood colour leg, no doubt it has very good-looking appearance. Every night, when you light this living room lamp, it will bring your home peaceful and lovely feeling, makes everything romantic and artistic. Get now!

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.