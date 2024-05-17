HOMCOM Nautical Table Lamp with Rope Base, Desk Fabric Light

Bring glamour to your room with this bedside table lamp from HOMCOM. This tabletop lamp helps you set the mood in your home while making the light soft and welcoming. The steel frame keeps the light balanced and stable. Fitted with a standard E27 bulb base, and is controlled by the switch on the electrical cord. The nautical style will create a cool and unique look for living room, bedroom, dining room, study, and more.