HOMCOM Modern Floor Lamp with K9 Crystal Lampshade for Living Room Study

Light up in glitzy style this season - bring this floor light into your home/office. It features a crystallite beaded shade - clear in colour to allow the bulb to illuminate out gently - creating a soft glow which still keeps your area brightly lit. The frame is made from metal for strength, with a large round base so it stands balanced and steady

the 150cm height is tall, so it lights up a larger area. Finished with foot switch to turn on and off easily.